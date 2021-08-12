AP EAPCET 2021 Hall tickets released at sche.ap.gov.in, exams from August 19 to August 25

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, hall tickets released on Thursday i.e August 12. Students are advised to visit the officials website sche.ap.gov.in to download the AP EAPCET hall ticket.

The students can download the AP EAPCET admit card using their registration numbers or mobile numbers. The AP EAPCET exam is conducted on the auspices of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (SCHE, AP).



Meanwhile, the exam is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 25. The exam is conducted on online basis and the candidate requires at least 25 per cent marks in the exam to seek admissions in the respective colleges.

How To Download the hall ticket