Applications invited for IAF Group-C civilian posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to Group-C Civilian posts on permanent basis

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to Group-C Civilian posts on permanent basis. The posts are: LDC, carpenter, mess staff, MTS, store keeper, Hindi typist, cook and driver. The total posts are 85.

The eligibility, depending on the post, is pass in X class, intermediate, graduation in relevant subject, driving license, Hindi, English typing speed. Age should be between 18 and 25 years. It will be relaxed for OBC, SC, ST candidates.

The candidates will be short listed and written exam held. The final selection will be on the basis of merit. The applications are to be sent online before August 23 to website: https://indianairforce.nic.in

