Applications invited for IIITB MSc Digital Society

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), one of the premier institutes focused on Post-Graduate IT education and research has begun the admission process for Master of Science (Digital Society).

An undergraduate degree (of at least 3 years' duration) in any discipline (including arts, science, commerce, design, management, law, engineering, etc.) with a first division/class from a recognized University may apply. Those expecting to graduate by 1st August 2022 may also apply.Working professionals are also encouraged to apply.

The candidates who have a valid score in CAT 2021, CEED 2022, CUCET 2022, or TISS NET 2022 may be exempted from appearing for a written test at IIIT Bangalore.

Selection will be based on performance in the personal interview conducted by a panel of IIITB faculty, scores in the written test (or, in one of the four national level entrance tests) and marks obtained in 10th, 12th and Undergraduate/Bachelor's examinations.

The final list of candidates to be admitted will be decided after the interview. Selected Candidates will be notified through email by June 15, 2022. Classes begin on July 11, 2022.