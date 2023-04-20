Army recruitment rally from June 3

The Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at 1EME Centre, Secunderabad from June 3 for son of War Widow/ Widow/ Ex-Servicemen/ Servicemen and own brother of Servicemen/ Ex-Servicemen for Agniveer Technical Category (Fitter, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner), Agniveer (Tradesmen) Category (Steward) and Open Category for Outstanding Sportsmen in the fields of Swimming & Driving and Volleyball only.

The educational qualification for Agniveer Technical is 10+2/Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Math and English with minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate and 40 percent in each subject. All outstanding sportsmen candidates should have represented a state or country in National or International competitions either at the senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The age limit for the above categories should be between 17½ years to 21 years with date of birth between October 1 2002 to April 1 2006 for all the candidates. All eligible candidates are required to report at Koteswar Dwar, four Training Battalion, one EME Centre, Secunderabad at 6 am on June 3 for participating in the rally.