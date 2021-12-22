Army Recruitment Rally on January 17

Hyderabad: The Army Recruitment Rally under the Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, on January 17, 2022. Education qualification for Soldier Technician (Aviation) and Soldier Technician is 10+2/Inter pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each subject. The age limit is 17-23 years.

For Soldier (General Duty) category, class 10th pass with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in each subject (for boards following grading system, minimum of D Grade (33-40) in individual subjects or grade which contains 33 per cent and overall aggregate of C2 grade). All outstanding sportsmen candidates should have represented a State or country in national or international competitions either at senior or junior level, said an officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.

All eligible candidates are required to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad at 6 am on January 17 for participating in the rally. For details, candidates can refer to awwaleagle@gmail.comand www.joinindanarmy@nic.in