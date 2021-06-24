ASCI designs management courses to suit challenges posed by corona

Hyderabad: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) has designed unique management courses to suit the current challenges , including Corona pandemic, being faced by the Union government and the State governments besides corporate managements and individual professionals under the MDP ( Management Development Programme ) 2021-2022 announced on Tuesday. The online and off-line courses announced by the ASCI would help the stakeholders brush up skills in various sectors.

Financial crime compliance, NPA management, financial systems , management and accountability in government , anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism, Smart grid technology and its applications in the power sector, city water balance plan and non-revenue water management, faecal sludge and septage management (FSSM) and grey water management, integrated municipal solid waste management and public private partnership in urban Infrastructure and service delivery are among the interesting courses being offered by ASCI this year.

The college is also offering an online course in logistics management in the post Covid environment. " This training programme intends to equip the participants with the latest technologies, trends in managing logistics activities in the post-Covid environment and approaches they need to apply for managing logistics function effectively.

The programme will be deliberating on the changes to be undertaken in the logistics management strategies to effectively operate in post-Covid business scenario, ASCI chairman K Padmanabhiah said.

A long duration course – professional certificate course on parallel disaster management in Covid era will be part of the long duration course. The college management unveiled the MDP programme through online attended by ASCI DIrector- General Dr Nirmalya Bagchi and others .