Atlassian plans to hire 300 R&D engineers in India over next year

Bengaluru: Australia-based software firm Atlassian Corporation on Thursday said it plans to hire over 1,000 employees globally including 300 research and development engineers in India, over the next year as part of a major recruitment drive.

The company will recruit a range of front-end and back-end engineers, with a major focus on R&D engineers in India.

With nearly 700 employees at present, Atlassian's R&D and customer support centre at Bengaluru is looking to further scale up its operations.

"We have invested significantly in talent acquisition in India but the ongoing pandemic which has fuelled a sharp rise in team collaboration and productivity software, has added the need to bring in even more talent," Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, Bengaluru, Atlassian, said in a statement.

"Globally, we've welcomed just short of 500 new Atlassians in the last quarter, mostly in R&D roles. As we continue to invest in and drive durable long-term growth, we also intend to maintain our ambitious hiring goals for the remainder of 2021."

The Bengaluru R&D centre, operational since 2018, is Atlassian's fastest growing R&D site, the company said.

Atlassian is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. It makes tools like Jira and Trello that are used by teams worldwide.

The company said its total customers rose by a record 11,617 net-new customers of all sizes, to 194,334 in the last quarter, up by 17.9 per cent from a year ago.