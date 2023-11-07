AU students to learn management skills of Lord Krishna

Prayagraj: The faculty of Commerce of Allahabad University (AU) has started a five-year integrated BBA-MBA course from this academic session in which students can learn management mantras of Lord Krishna through Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Upanishads as well as those of Chanakya.

Also, for the first time, students will also study the smart managerial decisions of top industrialists like JRD Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Narayan Murthy, Sunil Mittal and Birla.

Besides, they will also be taught Ashtanga Yoga that would help then remain calm in adverse situations.

The department has started the course with 26 students and it will have 10 semesters which will be for 220 credits.

Multiple entry, exit systems will be implemented in this. That means if one leaves studies in the first year, they will get a one-year certificate, diploma in the second year, BBA degree in third year and MBA degree in the fifth year.

Course coordinator Shefali Nandan said in the paper of Indian management thought and practices, students will be imparted the traditional study of the subject along with spirituality and management, cultural ethos, human values and management, Ashtanga Yoga, holistic view of life and meditation and stress.

Shefali further said artificial intelligence and startup management have also been included prominently in the curriculum.