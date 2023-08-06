Bachpan Play School Celebrates Friendship Day

New Delhi: Bachpan Play School, celebrate the spirit of friendship on Friendship Day with millions of people around the world. This unique event, which falls on August 6th this year, serves as a reminder to people of the value of unity, compassion, and understanding in fostering a better future for future generations.

Friendship Day has a special place in the heart of Bachpan Play School because it emphasises the importance of instilling values of friendship, empathy, and inclusivity in young minds. The preschool chain is aware of how important early education is in forming the perspectives and personalities of young students. The goal of Bachpan Play School is to cultivate a strong sense of friendship and respect among its students through a creative and nurturing learning environment.

Bachpan Play School's founder and CEO, Mr. Ajay Gupta, spoke about this noteworthy day. "At Bachpan, we firmly believe that a child's emotional development is built upon friendship. Our curriculum emphasises character-building qualities like empathy, kindness, and respect for others in addition to academic excellence. Friendship Day gives us a wonderful chance to reaffirm our commitment to raising a generation of kind and caring people."

Bachpan Play School has planned a number of interesting activities and interactive sessions with the theme of friendship to commemorate this happy occasion. With the young students having fun and creating lasting connections, these activities are meant to promote cooperation, teamwork, and communication skills.

Being a top preschool chain, Bachpan is unwavering in its dedication to developing the potential of the following generation and instilling values that go beyond academics. The goal of the franchise is to foster a society where every child develops a deep sense of respect, empathy, and global citizenship. This is done by nurturing the seeds of friendship in their young students.