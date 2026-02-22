Balanced and analytical: Teacher reviews class X English exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 English examination paper was analytical, balanced, and focused on application-based learning, according to an educator who reviewed the question paper.

Sharing her assessment, Gitika Haloi, PGT-English at Modern English School Kahilipara, said the paper emphasised comprehension, critical thinking, and practical application of concepts rather than rote learning.

“The question paper focused on comprehension, critical thinking, and application-based learning,” she said.

According to her, the first reading comprehension passage was based on a current issue and was moderately critical in nature, requiring students to read carefully and analyse the text before answering. The second passage, which was case-based, was comparatively easy and direct, allowing students to respond with clarity.

The grammar section was application-oriented and tested students’ ability to apply grammatical rules in context. Rather than isolated rule-based questions, it required learners to demonstrate understanding through usage.

In the writing section, topics were common and familiar, which helped students organise their ideas effectively. The questions allowed scope for structured responses without being overly complex.

The literature section was described as easy in terms of difficulty level. However, it required students to possess a broad understanding of themes, characters, and subtopics from the prescribed syllabus. A clear grasp of textual details and conceptual clarity was necessary to answer confidently.

Overall, Haloi noted that the paper was a balanced mix of knowledge-based, analytical, and application-driven questions. She described it as well-structured and student-friendly, while adding that effective time management was essential to attempt all sections comfortably within the stipulated duration.