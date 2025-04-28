Beyond smartboards: Building future-ready classrooms

When smartboards first appeared in Indian classrooms over a decade ago, they seemed revolutionary. Students and teachers were excited by the promise of videos, animations, and interactive lessons. However, in today’s world, smartboards have become little more than digital chalkboards. Co-founder of STEMROBO Technologies shares insights on what classrooms of 2025 truly need to prepare students for a knowledge-driven future.

1.Teacher Empowerment First, Technology Second

Technology can revolutionize education, but only when teachers are adequately trained to use it effectively. Many schools in India install tools like smartboards without providing teachers with the necessary training. This leads to the underutilization of otherwise valuable resources. The first priority should always be teacher capacity building.

When teachers are confident in their skills and the tools available to them, technology can enhance learning outcomes.

A government initiative addressing this issue is the NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement) programme, which aims to train over 42 lakh teachers. Through structured, continuous professional development, this initiative focuses on modern pedagogical practices, digital literacy, classroom management, and integrating technology into teaching. This approach ensures that teachers can utilize technology effectively to boost student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

2. Hands-on Learning and Tinkering Spaces

While smartboards are useful visual tools, they can’t replicate the power of hands-on, experiential learning. In a future-ready STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) classroom, students engage in building, experimenting, and creating, not just consuming content. Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across India embody this vision.

With over 10,000 ATLs set up and plans to expand by 50,000 more in five years, these labs equip students with tools like 3D printers, robotics kits, and electronic components.

In addition to ATLs, schools are incorporating DIY kits, IoT labs, and AI learning tools to solve real-life problems. Technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are enhancing the learning experience, allowing students to visualize complex concepts and take virtual field trips to distant locations. These interactive learning environments promote creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking, skills that are difficult to develop through traditional lectures alone.

3. Personalised and Adaptive Learning Tools

Students have diverse learning needs. Some are visual learners, others excel through hands-on practice, and some require more time to understand certain concepts. A static smartboard cannot cater to these differences. Adaptive learning systems are now essential to address the unique learning needs of each student.

AI-powered educational platforms are at the forefront of this change, offering personalised learning experiences. These systems track how students interact with content and adapt the lessons accordingly, adjusting difficulty levels, providing feedback, and changing teaching methods to suit individual needs. Government initiatives like PM eVidya have brought mobile-first learning to rural India, ensuring access to education via smartphones, TV, and radio. India’s EdTech user base surpassed 300 million by 2023, showing the growing demand for personalized, technology-driven education.

4. Real Industry Exposure and Project-Based Learning

Classrooms must prepare students not just for exams but for the real world. Project-based learning, where students solve real-world problems, is crucial. Schools are increasingly encouraging students to engage in coding contests, design sprints, and innovation challenges. These activities allow students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to practical scenarios.

For instance, a student building a solar tracker provides them with a deeper, more lasting understanding of renewable energy than watching a video or reading a textbook.

Tools like microcontrollers, sensors, and open-source coding platforms are enabling students to create smart gadgets and environmental monitoring systems. These projects not only make learning more engaging but also prepare students for the careers of tomorrow by developing skills that are highly valued in industries.

5. Community and Peer Learning Platforms

The learning process extends far beyond the classroom. The pandemic demonstrated the power of peer-to-peer learning, where students collaborate, share ideas, and help each other understand concepts. Platforms like DIKSHA and the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) have democratized access to educational content in multiple regional languages. These platforms also foster collaborative environments where students can engage in discussions, share knowledge, and resolve doubts.

These community-driven platforms are essential for inclusivity, especially for students in remote or underserved areas. They promote collaboration—a key skill needed in today’s workforce.

By leveraging technology, these platforms break down geographical and social barriers, ensuring that all students, regardless of background, have access to high-quality education.

Beyond Boards: The Real Meaning of a Smart Classroom

A truly smart classroom is not defined by the presence of digital boards or sophisticated gadgets. It is defined by the quality of learning that happens within it. Creating classrooms that are truly future-ready requires a shift from focusing on installing expensive equipment to empowering both educators and students. The key is investing in teacher training so educators can confidently integrate technology into their teaching.

Alongside this, embracing project-based learning, which connects students with real-world problems, and personalized learning tools that cater to individual needs, will ensure that classrooms are responsive to the diverse needs of students.