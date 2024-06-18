Live
BIRED to offer free training for jobless youth
Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications from unemployed men for free training in technical courses for self-employment.
The 37-day free vocational training programme will be held from July 3 to August 8. Candidates between 19 and 30 years are eligible for the training which will be offered on the institute premises at Rajendra Nagar.
The training courses include MS-Office (Inter Pass and above), PC hardware and laptop servicing (Inter pass and above) and domestic electrician &motor winding repair (SSC fail / pass and above). During the training, all facilities, including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost. The last date for receiving applications is June 30.