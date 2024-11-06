Budding scientists showcase research talent and innovation with cutting-edge projects

Bengaluru: In a display of intellectual rigour and serious research at the high school level, 28 students, including children from government, and tribal schools, showcased their research projects to mentors and educationists at the Prayoga Institute for Education Research, during the Anveshana Project Showcase. The event held at Prayoga’s state-of-the-art campus on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru saw the presence of esteemed guests including the chief guest Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India and Dr. P R Krishnaswamy, Member, Advisory Board, Prayoga and a renowned scientist, along with several other renowned dignitaries.

The Anveshana program, for classes 9 to 12, introduces students to scientific research, developing their competencies and attitudes toward science. During their presentations, the students demonstrated their abilities to defend and respond to critical questions from the panel, and this experience illustrated their understanding and innovative approaches to real-world scientific challenges.

Addressing the audience, the chief guest Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India expressed, “My heartiest congratulations and compliments to such talented kids and their parents. The event was truly exceptional, showcasing the students’ understanding of scientific concepts, their ability to analyze and their impressive communication skills. In my 38 years as a civil servant, I have never encountered such bright and insightful school students. The impressive work being done at Prayoga needs to be spread far and wide, for the larger welfare of the society and I am confident that these outstanding projects will highlight the impactful research conducted at Prayoga."

Reflecting on the success of the event, Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee, Prayoga, stated, “It is necessary to nurture the spirit of innovation at a young age and enable an ecosystem for young researchers. The Anveshana Program has affirmed time and again that student researchers can redefine scientific understanding with the right mentorship and resources. Our students have put in immense effort and dedication towards these projects. We believe that their work will make an indelible impact on science, and the student’s ability to handle unpredictable outcomes adeptly. It is a matter of national pride when articles authored by our Anveshana students are published in prestigious global research journals.”

The notable projects showcased during the event highlighted diverse scientific research with real-world applications in health, environment, and science, with projects that identified harmful chemicals in everyday items, created eco-friendly nanoparticles from tea leaves for medical use, studied mineral-microbe interactions during milk fermentation, and analysed lake sediment for better water management. A few other projects focused on medical diagnostics and calcium levels in cells, amongst several other projects.

Previous research projects under the Anveshana Program undertaken by the students have been recognized and published in renowned peer-reviewed journals like the Journal of Emerging Investigators - Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA, Journal of Chromatographic Science, Oxford University Press amongst several other international prestigious journals.

One of the participating students, Pushpavathi, Grade 10, Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir, Hosadoddi Village, “Anveshana has not only strengthened my grasp over science subjects, it has taught me essential life skills such as teamwork and the importance of creative thinking. As opposed to just sitting in the classroom and listening to the teacher, Anveshana has enabled me to do experiments on my own and take ownership of my learning of science. I feel elated that an article from my Anveshana project was recently published in the American Journal of Student Research, and I am grateful to Prayoga for their invaluable guidance and support throughout my research journey.”

Alongside this, a Teacher Empowerment Program workshop was organised as a part of Kriya, an initiative by Prayoga that aims to transform schools into mature experiential learning centres. This workshop is intended to equip teachers with enhanced pedagogical knowledge and resource development capabilities. Over 60 teachers participated from 67 government schools across Karnataka transforming the learning experience of 6765 students.

Prayoga is developing and promoting pedagogies where creating solutions is a part of a student ‘s learning journey. The Anveshana Research Program has not only provided the students with a platform to demonstrate their knowledge and skills but also encouraged a collaborative learning environment. Through such initiatives, Prayoga continues to achieve its vision of nurturing scientific curiosity and developing critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.