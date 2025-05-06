  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Career launcher launches ‘BLACKI Batch’ for MBA aspirants

Career launcher launches ‘BLACKI Batch’ for MBA aspirants
x
Highlights

Career Launcher, a leading ed-tech platform in competitive exam coaching, has officially announced the launch of its elite MBA preparation program, the ‘BLACKI Batch’, tailored for CAT 2025 aspirants targeting Indi

New Delhi: Career Launcher, a leading ed-tech platform in competitive exam coaching, has officially announced the launch of its elite MBA preparation program, the ‘BLACKI Batch’, tailored for CAT 2025 aspirants targeting India's premier B-schools.

Designed for high-potential candidates, offers end-to-end preparation through live sessions, extensive mock testing, and personalized mentorship. It also includes PDP Personalized—one-on-one training for interviews and group discussions—and exclusive alumni-led sessions.

Admission is selective, based on academic benchmarks and a qualifying test. Existing Career Launcher students can upgrade upon meeting the criteria. With CAT 2025 expected in November, the BLACKI Batch aims to equip serious aspirants with the structure and support to secure top-tier B-school calls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick