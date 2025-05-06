Career launcher launches ‘BLACKI Batch’ for MBA aspirants

New Delhi: Career Launcher, a leading ed-tech platform in competitive exam coaching, has officially announced the launch of its elite MBA preparation program, the ‘BLACKI Batch’, tailored for CAT 2025 aspirants targeting India's premier B-schools.

Designed for high-potential candidates, offers end-to-end preparation through live sessions, extensive mock testing, and personalized mentorship. It also includes PDP Personalized—one-on-one training for interviews and group discussions—and exclusive alumni-led sessions.

Admission is selective, based on academic benchmarks and a qualifying test. Existing Career Launcher students can upgrade upon meeting the criteria. With CAT 2025 expected in November, the BLACKI Batch aims to equip serious aspirants with the structure and support to secure top-tier B-school calls.