CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10th and 12th Admit Card Released at cbse.nic.in

For the class 10 and 12 board exams Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the admit card on its official website. School authorities can go to the official website and download the admit card online at cbse.nic.in.

Previously, CBSE released the examination schedule for the class 10 and 12 board exams on January 17, 2020. As per the schedule, CBSE board examination will commence on February 15, 2020. CBSE board exams for class 10 main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18, 2020. The CBSE class 12 board examinations will begin on February 22, and the last exam will be on March 30, 2020.

Find the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

1. Got to the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link, 'Admit Card And School LOC for Board Examination 2020.'

3. You will be directed to a new page on the display screen

4. Enter your credentials and log in

5. On the display screen, the admit cards will appear