CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis 2026

Balanced & Moderately Difficult, says Sudhir Kumar, HOD & PGT Physical Education, Silverline Prestige School. The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (048) examination was conducted on 18 February 2026. The three-hour theory paper carried 70 marks and offered internal choices across various sections.

According to subject expert Sudhir Kumar, the question paper maintained a balanced mix of competency-based and moderate-level questions, effectively testing students’ conceptual understanding and application skills.

Overall, the paper was rated as having an average level of difficulty. It closely followed the CBSE sample papers and the prescribed syllabus, ensuring familiarity for well-prepared students. While most direct questions were clear and scoring, a few multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were slightly tricky yet manageable.

Students reportedly completed the paper within the allotted time and expressed satisfaction with their performance, indicating that the examination was fair and well-structured.