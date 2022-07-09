Check your JEE Main Session 1 results here

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session result is likely to be announced on Saturday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the JEE Main provisional final answer key for all the shifts of the tests July 6. Though the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

Confirming the JEE Main 2022 June result date and time, sources in NTA on July 8 stated that JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9. The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock. The candidates can apply on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by Saturday. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

#JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt #JEEMain #JEEMAINS2022To everyone who faced issues in Session-1 of JEE, register your grievances and ask for an extra attempt at the following websiteIt is a legit website by GOI, and grievances are properly looked afterhttps://t.co/jAv3fa5QqA — Aspirant (@TanmayP42440014) July 9, 2022

The last date to register for the JEE Main 2022 session 2 is July 9. This is how you can get your results. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in then click on the designated result link "View result/Score card" link then login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth then the result will be displayed on the next window later you can download the JEE Main February 2022 result and take a print of it, The candidate can also write to NTA JEE Email ID- [email protected] or contact NTA JEE Mains contact number -011-69227700 011-40759000 for further queries. The JEE Mains is held for admission into the BTech, BArch and BPlan courses offered by the IIITs, NITs and GFTIs. In JEE Main exam, Paper 1 is for BE, BTech which consists of subjects like Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The mode of the exam is computer based test (CBT).

Paper 2 A is for BArch in which Part 1 and Part 2 consists of Mathematics and Aptitude Test, respectively. The mode of the exam is also computer based test (CBT). While the Part III of the exam is consists of a Drawing Test which is pen and paper based (offline) exam.

Paper 2B is for B Planning, which consists of subjects like Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning Based Questions. The mode of the exam is computer based test (CBT). If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then 4 marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. In case if none of the options is found correct or a question is wrong or question is dropped then percent equivalent will be calculated on remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted and if none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.