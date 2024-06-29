Concordia University, St. Paul Rises to Top 500 Universities in the USA!

St. Paul, MN – Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) has made a significant leap in academic rankings, securing the 258th spot among the top 500 universities in the USA, according to the recently released 2023 Top 500 F1 Schools by Number of Active SEVIS Records Data.

This achievement is attributed to the outstanding efforts of Exxeella Education Group, which has been instrumental in increasing CSP's visa issuances from a mere 23 per year to over 1200 annually. This remarkable growth signifies a new era of academic excellence and global outreach for the university.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and dedication of our partners,” said Dr Kimberly Craig, Vice Provost of CSP. “The contributions of Asha Ramakuri, our university representative in India, and Dr Eric Lamott, Provost and Chief Operating Officer, have been crucial in reaching this milestone.”





Exxeella Education Group, a proud partner in India, has played a pivotal role in CSP's journey of academic success. This collaboration is more than just a pathway to a degree; it represents a gateway to a bright future for students.



Prospective students are encouraged to explore the opportunities at CSP and take advantage of the resources provided by Exxeella Education Group to embark on a transformative educational journey.

For more information, visit [CSP’s website] or contact Exxeella Education Group directly.