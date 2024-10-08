Connecting students with prestigious universities and career insights

Mumbai: Jasudben ML School (JML), in collaboration with career guidance platform Mindler, organized an annual Career Fair, offering students and parents a unique chance to connect with representatives from over 30 prestigious institutions from across the globe. The event, which took place in the JML School auditorium, aimed to provide information about career opportunities available in today’s fast-evolving world to students as well as parents.

With Global Universities such as Kedge Business School, Ecole Intuit.lab, Symbiosis, Whistling Woods, Ashoka University, NMIMS, OP Jindal Global University, FLAME University, and others coming together, the event apprised them about international as well as national study options.

Ensuring a wide-reaching impact. Students and parents engaged directly with university representatives and career experts, gaining firsthand information on various fields, from traditional professional paths like medicine and engineering to innovative sectors such as data science, AI, and sustainable technologies. It also offered practical advice on the skills needed to thrive in these fields, as well as guidance on admission processes, scholarships, and career planning.

Addressing the gathering, JML’s Principal, Mrs. Damayanti Bhattacharya, remarked, “The Career Fair highlights the importance of early career guidance in shaping India’s future workforce. With the coming of NEP-2020 (National Education Policy), there are a lot of doubts among parents and students, this aimed to empower them to make informed decisions about their futures. Partnering with Mindler has allowed our students to engage with a wide array of experts and educators. Events like these help as a guide in the evolving career landscape and the need for educational initiatives that align with emerging global trends.”

Madhura Pathare, Academic Counsellor, JML School said, "This Career Fair featured universities offering unique course options, setting it apart from any other career fair. This served as an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the diverse array of courses available to effectively guide and support career decisions."