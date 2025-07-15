CPGET-2025 set to begin from August 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET-2025), for admissions into various Postgraduate, PG Diploma, and Five-Year Integrated programmes across universities in the state, will be conducted from 4 August to 11 August 2025, according to a press release issued by the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University.

These entrance examinations will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various designated test centres across Telangana, with three daily sessions: morning (9:30 AM to 11:00 AM), afternoon (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM), and evening (4:30 PM to 6:00 PM). Prof I Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CPGET-2025, confirmed that the tests cover admissions for Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, VeeranariChakaliIlamma Women’s, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2025–26.

The examination schedule includes: on 4 August, M.A. Economics in the morning; M.A. Telugu and M.Sc. Psychology in the afternoon; and M.Sc. Data Science, M.Sc. Biotechnology - 5 Yr, M.B.A. - 5 Yr, and M.A. Economics - 5 Yr in the evening. On 5 August, M.A. Journalism & Mass Communication will be in the morning; M.P.Ed. in the afternoon; and MTM, M.Sc. Chemistry/Pharma Chem - 5 Yr, and M.Sc. Geo-Informatics in the evening. On 6 August, M.A. Political Science is in the morning; M.Lib.I.Sc./B.Lib.I.Sc. in the afternoon; and M.Sc. Geography and M.Li.Sc. in the evening.

On 7 August, M.A. Public Administration is in the morning; M.A. Hindi and M.A. Philosophy in the afternoon; and M.A. Sanskrit, M.Sc. Geology, M.Sc. Zoology, and M.A. Urdu in the evening. On 8 August, M.A. English is scheduled for the morning; M.Sc. Physics and M.Sc. Food Science & Technology for the afternoon; and M.A. Linguistics and M.Ed. for the evening. On 9 August, M.A. History is in the morning; M.Sc. Computer Science and MSW in the afternoon; and M.Sc. Chemistry and BCESFSFTG&M in the evening.

On 10 August, M.Com. in the morning; M.Sc. Statistics and M.A. Islamic Studies in the afternoon; and M.Sc. Botany, M.Sc. Nutrition & Dietetics, and MHRM in the evening. The final day, 11 August, will see M.A. Psychology in the morning; M.A. AIHCA in the afternoon; and M.A. Sociology, M.Sc. Biotechnology, and M.Sc. Mathematics in the evening.