Creating a safer digital world for young users

Safer Internet Day, observed on February 11, 2025, is a global initiative dedicated to making the internet a safer and better place for everyone, particularly children and young people. This day serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of digital safety, online ethics, and responsible internet usage.

As the digital landscape evolves, children and young people face numerous online risks, including cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and exposure to harmful content. Safer Internet Day focuses on equipping young users with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the internet safely. Schools, governments, and organisations worldwide will participate by hosting workshops, awareness campaigns, and discussions on digital literacy and cybersecurity.

Educational involvement

Educators play a crucial role in guiding young users through the digital landscape. Open communication about online safety, setting boundaries, and monitoring usage can help children develop responsible digital habits. Using parental controls and filtering software can provide an added layer of protection. Schools should also integrate digital literacy programs to educate students about safe online practices, cyber ethics, and recognising potential threats.

Encouraging digital responsibility

Teaching children the principles of responsible internet use is essential. This includes understanding the importance of personal data protection, recognising and avoiding online scams, and maintaining respectful online behavior. Encouraging critical thinking helps young users assess the credibility of online sources and avoid misinformation