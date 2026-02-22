Creators of Tomorrow – Buildathon 2026 grand final held

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Radha TMT’s unique initiative, “Creators of Tomorrow – Buildathon 2026,” a first-of-its-kind Civil Engineering Innovation Platform organised exclusively for civil engineering students across Telangana held on Saturday night at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur.

CVR College of Engineering emerged as the winner for their innovative proposal titled “Water Treatment Waste into Sustainable Building Solutions.” The team was declared the winner of the challenge and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, secured the first runner-up position and bagged Rs 1 lakh, while JNTU Hyderabad was declared the second runner-up and received Rs 50,000. Consolation prizes of Rs 25,000 each were awarded to Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST), University College of Engineering (Osmania University), Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), and VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET).

Over 100 engineering colleges and a couple of hundred civil engineering students participated in the multi-level competition, culminating in seven finalist teams. The finalists included teams from JNTU Hyderabad, University College of Engineering–Osmania University, GRIET, VNR VJIET, SNIST, RGUKT Basara, and CVR College of Engineering.

The competition showcased pioneering and practical ideas addressing real-world infrastructure challenges. One of the notable presentations focused on pothole-free roads. Highlighting that nearly 2,161 people die annually due to pothole-related accidents and that the government spends between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore annually on maintenance, students proposed a preventive solution using micro-encapsulation technology with waste and used cooking oil. Their approach targeted micro-level cracks in roads, aiming to prevent crack expansion, block water penetration, maintain structural integrity, and eliminate the root causes of potholes.

Students from OU College of Engineering presented “Alga Nova,” an algae-based cement additive that reduces cement usage by 2.5 percent. While not a complete replacement for cement, the team positioned it as a sustainable alternative component. A jury member remarked that while the Romans invented concrete, a well-developed alternative cement innovation could create history.

An all-women team from GRIET showcased “Sugarcrete,” lightweight bricks made from sugarcane bagasse, presenting it as a sustainable and viable construction material. The VNR VJIET team proposed algae-based sustainable paints, claiming the product to be 40 percent cheaper and a biodegradable alternative to conventional paints.

SNIST students proposed Geopolymer Concrete, a 100 percent cement-free concrete solution capable of reducing carbon emissions by 70–80 percent. Meanwhile, RGUKT students presented Green Concrete reinforced with natural bamboo fibre to reduce cracks and enhance structural performance. During the discussion, a jury member noted that bamboo has been recognised as a national building material and represents the future of sustainable construction.

Smt. Harichandana Dasari, IAS, District Collector of Hyderabad, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Addressing more than 1,000 students, she said that the problems identified and solutions proposed by the finalist teams addressed real-life challenges awaiting scalable solutions. She expressed admiration for the innovative and industry-first nature of several ideas and said that with further development and persistence, many of these concepts could solve perennial infrastructure challenges in the country.

Describing the initiative as the need of the hour, she emphasised the importance of industry–academia collaboration and urged students to build a better tomorrow and a more liveable world. “Big buildings are not great buildings; buildings that are liveable are great,” she remarked, encouraging students to pursue their ideas with persistence until they are commercialised.

Sunil Saraf, Chairman of Radha TMT, stated that the Creators of Tomorrow initiative was conceptualised to celebrate young engineering talent and foster innovation. He highlighted that civil engineering forms the backbone of national development, as infrastructure such as roads, bridges, dams, buildings, and water systems is fundamental to trade, public health, water security, and economic growth. In this context, Radha TMT launched the Buildathon to inspire the next generation of nation-builders.

Akshat Saraf, Director of Radha TMT, added that centred on the theme “Green & Sustainable Construction for a Greener Future,” the competition aimed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world industry requirements. Students were encouraged to propose innovative, scalable, and practical solutions addressing modern infrastructure challenges.

The competition offered cash prizes worth over Rs 5 lakh, along with internship opportunities, industry-recognised certifications, factory visits, ISO training exposure, and direct interaction with leading construction professionals.

As a leading TMT bar manufacturer associated with the construction ecosystem, Radha TMT reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing future-ready civil engineers, promoting sustainable construction practices, strengthening industry–academia collaboration, and contributing responsibly to India’s infrastructure growth.

The jury members comprised: Sridhar Gopisetti – Founder & Principal Architect, Team One India Pvt. Ltd.; Zaki Ahmed – Founder, Zaki & Associates; Surya Prakash – Managing Director, SatyaVani Projects & Consultants Pvt. Ltd.; Dr Mahendra Kumar Madhavan – Professor, Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad; C. Shekar Reddy – Vice Chairman, IGBC; Managing Director, CSR Estates Ltd.; Rajkumar Kancherla – Managing Director, Kancherla Projects Pvt. Ltd.