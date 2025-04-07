  • Menu
Cultivating leadership in students at every level

"Every Child is a Leader” – IT Minister Sridhar Babu Applauds Glendale’s Vision

Hyderabad: Glendale Academy celebrated its Annual Leadership Day with a vibrant showcase of student-led initiatives, community engagement, and recognition of exemplary leadership. The event, centered on the theme of cultivating leadership at every level, welcomed Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries, and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, as the Chief Guest.

Leadership took center stage as students presented their personal growth journeys during the Student-Led Conference, guided by renowned leadership coach Dr. Kannan.

The celebration also honored leaders across sectors who embody Glendale’s leadership values during a special Felicitation Ceremony. Complementing the day’s theme, the school community organized a Blood Donation Drive and inclusive Sports and Talent Hunt, reinforcing the values of service and teamwork.

