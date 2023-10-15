Delhi govt initiates education transformation in MCD schools with mentor teacher programme

New Delhi : The Kejriwal government has initiated steps to transform the education system within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools across the national Capital. This initiative includes empowering teachers through opportunities to learn from the best schools nationwide.

Recently, Education Minister Atishi engaged with 40 mentor teachers from MCD schools in various divisions, who had recently visited innovative schools in Palampur and Bengaluru. They shared their experiences and insights with her.



Addressing the mentor teachers, Atishi stressed the importance of providing teachers with exposure to global educational trends to ensure high-quality education for every child.



While teachers in Delhi government schools have made significant professional progress in the last eight years of the Arvind Kejriwal government coming to power, the MCD teachers are now the focus of the government's commitment to enhancing their professional skills through exposure to the latest trends in education and pedagogy.



Minister Atishi commended the enthusiasm and willingness of mentor teachers to implement new initiatives in their schools after returning from exposure visits, even in the current challenging situation.



She stated that this shift in perspective signifies a substantial change. She encouraged teachers to understand the learning needs of MCD school children, primarily primary-grade students, and to design innovative teaching and learning environments tailored to their requirements.



During the exposure visits, mentor teachers were divided into two groups. One group visited the 'Aavishkar Centre' in Palampur to observe and explore innovative pedagogical approaches in Mathematics and Science teaching at the primary level.



The other group visited schools in Bengaluru, including Anveshana, Annaswamy Mudaliar, Diya Ghar, Mallya Aditi International School, and BeMe, to learn innovative pedagogical methods, Montessori practices, freedom in the classroom, and skill-based approaches at the primary level.



Atishi said, "These visits have ignited the passion and enthusiasm of MCD mentor teachers to drive change in schools. With this energy spreading to all teachers and administrators in all schools, MCD schools have the potential to become world-class."

