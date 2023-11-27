Live
Delhi schools directed to observe minimum 220 working days
Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE), in a circular on Monday, directed all schools under its jurisdiction to ensure a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year.
The directive, in accordance with Section 19 of the RTE Act-2009 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, aims to uphold educational standards and aligns with the specified lists of gazetted, restricted, and local holidays for the calendar year (January to December).
Prior to the commencement of the academic year and preceding holiday periods, the heads of government schools are instructed to ensure that the stipulated 220 working days are completed.
Furthermore, the directive asks deputy district education (DDE) officers, urging them to rigorously enforce compliance before approving any restricted or local holidays for schools under their jurisdiction. Un-aided recognised schools are also instructed to obtain holiday approvals from their respective managements in addition to adhering to this mandate.