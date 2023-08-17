Live
Delhi University comes up with mid entry option for UG admissions
The University of Delhi on Thursday announced opening of a two-day window for the undergraduate (UG) courses students with a provision of ‘mid-entry’.
DU said that the students can register as fresh applicants through mid-term entry process.
Students those who could not register earlier, are being given a final chance through this process. This mid-term entry process will continue till Saturday, August 19, Registrar of Delhi University said.
The DU Registrar said that through the provision, the candidates who either failed to apply to Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses Phase-I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS.
The Registrar said that candidates who got rejected due to wrong subject mapping will also be able to correct their subject mapping and complete Phase II through the provision of mid-entry.
He said that all such candidates will be considered for allocation in the third round of CSAS (UG-2023-2024) as per the rules.