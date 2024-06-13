DOST-2024 registrations extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday once again extended the Phase-1 online self-reporting and Phase-II registrations and web options for DOST-2024.

According to officials, the last date for Phase-I online self-reporting has been extended until June 15. Phase-II registrations will take place from June 13 to 15, and web options will be available from June 14 to 16. Classes are scheduled to commence on July 8. Admissions will be offered for BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D Pharmacy, among other degree courses, at colleges affiliated with Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU, and TSBTET. For further details, students can visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in or call 7901002200, stated a senior officer from TSCHE.