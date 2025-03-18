Executive MBA: 60% of professionals turning to IIMs for career advancement

A study conducted by College Vidya, has unveiled a significant shift in the educational choices of India’s working professionals, with a growing number opting for Executive MBA programmes from premier Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The findings indicate a rising preference for flexible learning models that cater to mid and senior-level professionals looking to accelerate their careers.

The study, conducted over the past three years with a sample size of 1 lakh students, highlights that approximately 60% of working professionals have expressed interest in pursuing an Executive MBA, while an impressive 75% consider it a viable alternative to traditional full-time MBA programmes. This shift signifies an increasing awareness of executive education as a strategic tool for career advancement.

Mid to senior-level professionals across management functions constitute the primary applicant base for these programmes. The research reveals that professionals with an average of 5-7 years of experience are the most likely candidates, aligning with the need to enhance their managerial skills and broaden their leadership potential. The growing demand for Executive MBAs reflects a calculated approach among professionals who seek to upskill while maintaining career momentum.

Flexibility has emerged as the most influential factor in programme selection, leading to a surge in preference for online Executive MBA courses. While digital learning remains the predominant choice, the study underlines that a segment of professionals continue to opt for hybrid models that offer periodic in-person networking opportunities.

Sharing his insights on the study, Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya, said, “The surge in demand for Executive MBAs from top-tier IIMs signals a fundamental shift in how professionals approach career growth. They are no longer just seeking a degree but are making strategic investments in education that align with their long-term aspirations. The ability to balance learning with professional commitments, coupled with the credibility of institutions like IIMs, is transforming how professionals view executive education. This trend highlights a more mature and discerning audience that values both quality and flexibility in their academic choices.”

The study also highlights professionals’ increasing emphasis on institutional reputation and accreditation. They are making informed decisions and prioritizing institutions with strong industry credibility to maximize the long-term impact of their education. Among the competition, first-generation IIMs such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Raipur, and IIM Indore are identified as the most sought-after institutions, driven by their rankings, accreditations, and established market reputation.

The findings further state that professionals view Executive MBA programmes as a strategic avenue for career progression. Professionals pursue these courses to enhance promotion prospects, secure higher salaries, and acquire contemporary management skills essential for navigating today’s competitive business landscape. While balancing work, time, and financial investment poses challenges, professionals recognize the strong return on investment these programmes offer in terms of skill enhancement, networking opportunities, and deeper insights into evolving industry trends.