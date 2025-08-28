GATE 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at IIT Guwahati – Exam Dates & Eligibility

GATE 2026 registration is open at IIT Guwahati. You can apply online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The last date for regular application is September 28. Late application is till October 9. Exams are on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Results will come on March 19, 2026.

You can apply if you are in your final year or finished your degree in Engineering, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Fees are ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwD and girls, ₹2,000 for others during regular time. Fees are more of late.

To apply, register, fill a form, upload papers, pay a fee, and submit.

A good GATE score helps in higher study, scholarship, and jobs in government.

Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in for more information.