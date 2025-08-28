  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

GATE 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at IIT Guwahati – Exam Dates & Eligibility

GATE 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at IIT Guwahati – Exam Dates & Eligibility
x

GATE 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at IIT Guwahati – Exam Dates & Eligibility

Highlights

Register now for GATE 2026 at IIT Guwahati. Apply online before September 28. Check eligibility, exam dates, fees, and important updates.

GATE 2026 registration is open at IIT Guwahati. You can apply online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The last date for regular application is September 28. Late application is till October 9. Exams are on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Results will come on March 19, 2026.

You can apply if you are in your final year or finished your degree in Engineering, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Fees are ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwD and girls, ₹2,000 for others during regular time. Fees are more of late.

To apply, register, fill a form, upload papers, pay a fee, and submit.

A good GATE score helps in higher study, scholarship, and jobs in government.

Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in for more information.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick