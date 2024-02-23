Live
- Indian-Origin Student Dies After Denied Entry to Nightclub in Freezing Temperatures
- J&K SIA files 4th supplementary chargesheet against 6 accused in narco-terror funding case
- India to power Apple's growth over the next decade: Industry analysts
- Centre working proactively to transform health sector: Nadda
- Cremation after FIR registration against Haryana Police: Farmer leaders
- Scope of judicial review in examining policy matters 'very limited': SC
- Trinamool worker's murder case: AISF MLA Naushad Siddique gets anticipatory bail
- RBI asks NPCI to ensure seamless migration for UPI users of Paytm Payments Bank
- Low turnout at investors' EGM, any resolution unenforceable, claims Byju's
- Gurugram civic body to seal tax defaulter's property
Just In
GITAM organises Session on Basic Life Support and First Aid
GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP) organized a session on 'Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid' at its campus on Friday.
Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP) organized a session on 'Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid' at its campus on Friday. The session was conducted in collaboration with IPA-SF (Indian Pharmaceutical Association Students Forum), AIG Hospitals, and GPSA (GITAM Pharmacy Students Association).
Dr. Pasham Medha Reddy, Consultant at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, along with her team members Dr. Mariam, Vikash, and Ashok, delivered a comprehensive talk and demonstration on BLS and First Aid techniques. Dr. Medha emphasized the importance of timely intervention in cases of cardiac arrest and the critical window for administering CPR.
During the session, Dr. Medha highlighted the key steps of BLS, including checking for responsiveness, activating emergency response systems, and performing CPR in the absence of breathing and pulse. She also explained the adult chain of survival, stressing the importance of early intervention, CPR, defibrillation, and post-resuscitation care.
Dr. Medha provided practical demonstrations on CPR techniques, emphasizing the need for fast, deep compressions and proper ventilation. She also demonstrated the use of automated external defibrillators and addressed questions from faculty and students.
Dr. Bappaditya Chatterjee, Associate Professor at GSP, welcomed the guest speaker, and Dr. Gatadi Srikanth coordinated the hands-on session. The certificates were distributed for all the participants.