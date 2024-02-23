GITAM organises Session on Basic Life Support and First Aid

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP) organized a session on 'Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid' at its campus on Friday. The session was conducted in collaboration with IPA-SF (Indian Pharmaceutical Association Students Forum), AIG Hospitals, and GPSA (GITAM Pharmacy Students Association).

Dr. Pasham Medha Reddy, Consultant at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, along with her team members Dr. Mariam, Vikash, and Ashok, delivered a comprehensive talk and demonstration on BLS and First Aid techniques. Dr. Medha emphasized the importance of timely intervention in cases of cardiac arrest and the critical window for administering CPR.

During the session, Dr. Medha highlighted the key steps of BLS, including checking for responsiveness, activating emergency response systems, and performing CPR in the absence of breathing and pulse. She also explained the adult chain of survival, stressing the importance of early intervention, CPR, defibrillation, and post-resuscitation care.

Dr. Medha provided practical demonstrations on CPR techniques, emphasizing the need for fast, deep compressions and proper ventilation. She also demonstrated the use of automated external defibrillators and addressed questions from faculty and students.

Dr. Bappaditya Chatterjee, Associate Professor at GSP, welcomed the guest speaker, and Dr. Gatadi Srikanth coordinated the hands-on session. The certificates were distributed for all the participants.