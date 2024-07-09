Greenwood High students excel in IB Diploma Exam 2024

Bangalore : In a continued show of academic excellence, the students of Greenwood High have brought laurels to the school in the IB Diploma exam held in May 2024. 2 students from Greenwood High have secured 44 out of 45 points (Nidhi Iyengar & Arya Nagaraj). 4 students have secured 43 points (Arushi Goel, Rohan Joshi, Prajwal Reddy & Srivishnu Vusirikala). 14% have secured 40 and above points. This year students graduated from the school bagging placements in the top universities around the world including prestigious institutions in India. Students have collectively secured scholarships of about 8 million US Dollars this year.

Nidhi Iyengar will be pursuing Biological Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. Arya Nagaraj will be pursuing Pharmacy at University College London. Arushi Goel will be pursuing Computer Science at Imperial College London. Rohan Joshi will be pursuing Physics at Cornell University. Prajwal Reddy will be pursuing Computer Science at Conell University and Srivishnu Vusirikala will be pursuing Computer Science at University of Illinois Urbana Champaign.

Greenwood High students are accepted in over 200 universities around the world, including the most highly selective institutions in the world. These include University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University, Cornell University, Brown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Tech, UCLA and UC Berkeley, NYU, London School of Economics, Imperial College London to name a few. These offers are a testament to the rigour and future focus of the IB Diploma curriculum at Greenwood High, where students hone their critical thinking, writing and research skills through a selection of subjects that is of interest to them and a personalised teaching and learning approach.

Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School said “Our students have demonstrated excellent performance, and this will enable them to secure admission in leading universities across the globe to pursue their dreams. The results also showcase the high capabilities of our faculty, and their academic training has been well imbibed by our students. This renews our faith in the quality of education we deliver. Globally, we are now benchmarked as a leading powerhouse in education and the results are a testimony to this. We wish the students the best in their future endeavors.”

Greenwood High has made a significant mark in the educational scene and promises a variety of opportunities to tap into one’s true potential during the formative years. It offers remarkable state-of-the-art infrastructure, designed to provide the best opportunities to students. The school is committed to educate young people to develop as well-rounded, responsible citizens, rooted in the culture of India, who are ready to face the world of tomorrow with confidence.