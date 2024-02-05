Grow to higher levels by studying with values

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma called upon every student to grow to a higher level by studying education with moral values without forgetting Swadharma, Indian roots, and our culture. The idols of Ganapati and Saraswati were installed at the Next Gen campus of Pratibha Educational Institutions at Prakasam Nagar, Rajamahendravaram on Monday evening under the leadership of renowned spiritual orator Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma. On this occasion, he addressed the students and hundreds of audience.

He said that one should first pray to Ganapati and Saraswati to give the knowledge to do the good work so that there is no hindrance. He said that great achievements can occur only if God's grace is added to human effort. On this occasion, he recalled that Swami Vivekananda had said that he had prayed to Goddess Saraswati before his speech at the Chicago conference. India is the home of 64 worldly and 64 transcendental educations since time immemorial. It is said that Krishna Paramatma learned 64 educations in his childhood.

It is said that Bharati means Saraswati and she symbolizes wisdom. Research has confirmed the ability to learn four languages simultaneously at the student stage. Therefore Samavedam called to learn not only English but also Telugu and Sanskrit completely. Those who speak these three languages can excel anywhere in the world. He said that English should be used to understand others and Sanskrit should be used to know our greatness. Director of Pratibha Education Institutions NKSRC Murthy, Dr. TVNarayana Rao, DBV Raju, Aslesha, and others participated.