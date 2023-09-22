“Hyderabad Mega Job Mela”tomorrow

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters to hold 99th ‘Hyderabad Mega Job Mela’ at Khaja Mansion function hall in Masab Tank on September 23, Saturday. Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates.

The job mela will be held from 8 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and an on-spot offer letters will be given if selected.

Engineer Mannan Khan, Founder of Deccan Blasters said that several unemployed and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and it is the best job mela to get placements. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 12,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added.

The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair. Qualification of candidates should be a minimum SSC to any graduation with or without experience, the interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said.

Direct interviews will be conducted in 60 companies for jobs including IT, banking, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, and accounts, among others.

Entry to the fair is free and it is associated with Hitex Infra Projects. For further details, contact 8374315052.