'I want euthanasia', says visually-challenged ex-DU teacher after losing job

New Delhi: "Nothing seems to be more beautiful than death now, I want euthanasia". These words were uttered by a former visually-challenged Delhi University teacher and P.Hd scholar, Parvati Kumari, out of grief and disappointment.

Parvati Kumari has claimed that she was removed from her position and replaced by an M.A. & N.E.T-cleared candidate -- a move which she described as her "murder".

"I had lost my vision in Class 10. After that, I passed Class 12 by taking the help of Barille script. I did graduation from I.P. College and M.A. from Daulat Ram College. Later, I did M.Phil and P.hD from JNU. My JRF is also in the general category," she said.

Parvati Kumar's book -- a collection of stories -- was published by Vani Prakashan. Besides, her writings in Hindi have been published in many well-known magazines.

"The only light of my life was this ad-hoc job. The blindness in my life has deepened more. I have even thought of committing suicide many times, but I want euthanasia. Please help me," she said.

According to professor Abha Dev Habib of Delhi University, a total of 11 teachers were teaching in Satyavati College (evening). Of them, six have been removed.

Parvati Kumari has 9 years of teaching experience.

She further said: "Now I want this pain of mine to end forever. Little did I know that even in the society of intellectuals, an unfortunate soul like mine would be trampled with a knife... and I would be bleeding. I am nervous. It feels as if I have become blind again. It seems hot oil has been poured into the blind eyes. O God, where has your justice gone? Please have some mercy!"