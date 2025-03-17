IIIT-B, Indian Air Force Collaborate on Waveform Development for Defence Technology

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has signed a Statement of Work (SoW) with the Software Development Institute, Indian Air Force (SDI, IAF) for joint research, design, and development of waveform technology. This collaboration marks a crucial step in advancing India’s self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

Under this agreement, IIIT-B will serve as the technical partner, undertaking cutting-edge research and development (R&D) in collaboration with SDI-IAF, which is sponsoring the project. The institute will also provide resources and support for certification to ensure the project meets the highest standards of reliability and effectiveness.

Dr. Prem Singh, Lead Principal Investigator of the R&D team, highlighted the significance of the initiative: “This partnership with the Indian Air Force is a testament to IIIT-B’s research and development excellence. We are not only advancing defence technology but also contributing to India’s strategic self-reliance in secure communication systems.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-B, said: “We are honored by the trust placed in us by the Indian Air Force. This collaboration not only strengthens our engagement with the defence sector but also reaffirms our commitment to pioneering research and innovation in national security.”

Air Vice Marshal Raman Guruhari, Commandant, SDI, emphasised the broader impact of the partnership: “The Armed Forces, with the Air Force at the forefront, are moving decisively toward self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign equipment. Collaborating with academia is a crucial part of this journey, laying the groundwork for future indigenisation efforts. We aim to translate these initiatives into operational reality, strengthening India’s technological sovereignty.”

This partnership reinforces IIIT-B’s role in defence technology research and sets the stage for future collaborations, further bolstering India’s capabilities in indigenous technological advancements.