IIT Delhi, EXL empowers 500 micro-level women entrepreneurs through action research

New Delhi : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday announced the launch of an action research project to empower more than 500 women members of Self-Help Groups (SHG) across North India.

The initiative, in collaboration with EXL, a data analytics and solutions company, is aimed at fostering financial and digital literacy among micro-level women entrepreneurs.

This collaborative effort also culminated in the creation of a comprehensive handbook designed to serve as a self-learning guide for micro-level women entrepreneurs.

The project, funded by EXL's CSR programme, is being implemented across six states: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

"We are confident that this collaborative effort will create a ripple effect, leading to greater economic empowerment for women across India," said Prof. Seema Sharma, PI of the project and professor at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi.

"By empowering women with essential financial and digital skills, we are not only fostering economic independence but also contributing to the growth of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem," added Satyajit Gupta, VP-2, Asst General Counsel, Head of India Legal, Global Head of CSR, EXL.

Further, to focus on equipping participants with practical skills and knowledge to navigate the digital economy, a three-day workshop was also conducted at IIT Delhi. More than 100 women entrepreneurs participated in this workshop.

The workshop emphasised a hands-on approach, featuring product showcases and interactive sessions that enable participants to translate theoretical learning into practical business applications.

"This initiative bridges the gap between academia, grassroots entrepreneurs, and the market," added the project Co-PI Prof. Gourav Dwivedi, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi.

The success of the workshop at IIT Delhi marks the first phase of this ambitious project. The initiative is poised to expand its reach in the coming months, empowering more women entrepreneurs and shaping a more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape in India.