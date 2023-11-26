IIT Hyderabad and BHU to lead Telangana youth in Yuva Sangam initiative

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi as its paired institute, with the kind support of (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) IRCTC, is delighted to be Nodal Centre to bring youths from diverse backgrounds of the state of Telangana together to have an opportunity to familiarise with the local cuisines, lifestyle, handicraft, cultural and other aspects of the Uttar Pradesh under the incredible Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative. Yuva Sangam initiative, a brainchild of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) program, aims to strengthen the bonds between youths from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among our nation's vibrant young minds.



During the visit hosted by BHU, the Telangana team will visit various iconic places in Varanasi and around and interact with different stakeholders. The visits include those to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ramnagar Fort, Ganga Ghats, Sarnath, etc., said Prof Anil Kumar Tripathi, Director - Institute of Science and Chairperson of the Coordination Committee, BHU Varanasi, during a press conference.

The core objective of Yuva Sangam is to offer our youths a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology).

Encouraging the youths of the Telangana state for this opportunity during the flag-off ceremony, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “IITH is glad to partner with BHU Varanasi in this endeavour. This initiative undoubtedly strives to unite and empower our youths, fostering cultural promotion and interdisciplinary learning and encouraging technological innovation. As a part of the next chapter of this Phase-3, IIT Hyderabad is all set to welcome the youth delegation from Uttar Pradesh and showcase the prodigious Paryatan, Parampara, Pragati, Paraspar Sampark and Prodyogiki that Telangana is blessed with and has developed over the years”.







