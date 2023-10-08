IIT-K introduces new PG programmes

Kanpur: IIT Kanpur has introduced a total of six new postgraduate programmes that will function in online mode. Three of these online PG programmes will be run through the Department of Management Sciences. They are-

1. Data Science and Business Analytics

2. Financial Technology and Management

3. Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management

The other three are eMasters Degrees and have been launched by the Department of Economics. These programmes are-

1. Business Finance

2. Financial Analysis

3. Public Policy

According to the official website, the registration for the above mentioned postgraduate programmes can be done till the end of this month; the last date for registration is October 31. Interested candidates can apply at emasters.iitk.ac.in. The classes are scheduled to begin in January 2024. In an official statement, IIT Kanpur said that the eMasters degree programmes are executive-friendly and can be pursued without pausing professional careers as they have flexibility in completion times ranging from one-three years.

Selection process: IIT-K will not require GATE scores for application. The participants of these programmes will be able to take advantage of a credit transfer facility, allowing them to transfer up to 60 credits for further education at the institute. Students also get access to the IIT Kanpur Placement Cell, Incubation Cell and Alumni Network.