IMT Hyderabad's CSR Club, PAHEL, Successfully Concludes Youth Scholar Learning Program

IMT Hyderabad held a valedictory for its Youth Scholar Learning Program (YSLP) conducted by management students for school kids from the neighbouring villages. The program was a culmination of four months activity during which students of IMT Hyderabad taught kids aged 6-14 every Sunday. Around sixty kids from villages of Ghasmiaguda, Shankrapuram and Cherlaguda benefitted from the inputs during the four-month program conducted at the IMT Hyderabad campus.

Dr. Romina, Chairperson Community Connect described how the program was designed to provide educational support to kids from rural communities. The objective was to enhance foundational skills like reading, writing, math and computer literacy. The camp featured various engaging educational activities, including computer classes, chronicle studies, math magic, and arts and crafts, all aimed at fostering a love for learning. Bhavya and Shikhar from the PAHEL Team shared how running the program was a mutual learning experience and how all the volunteers felt a sense of reward, seeing the happy and eager faces every weekend. As a volunteer mentioned, “A kid I was teaching asked me, what have you studied, and she wrote in her diary and said I want to be like you! This was a really touching experience, of how we could impact lives.” The parents were appreciative of the program, and how it was helpful in instilling confidence and inspiring their children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Ms. Rekha Srinivasan, CEO of United Way of Hyderabad, mentioned how the students’ experience in social initiatives would shape their decision making as future business leaders. At a time where environmental and social challenges are increasing, the younger generation serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Such programs which help inculcate values and a sense of responsibility in the next generation are invaluable in creating the next line of leaders. The Guest of Honour for the event Mr. P. Ramchander Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, applauded the efforts of the student volunteers. He asked the children to use this opportunity to learn from role models and have a sense of direction and purpose in their life. Dr. V. Chakrpani, Dean IMT Hyderabad said it was a wonderful program and even faculty enjoyed being part of the initiative.

The program also featured kids dance, songs and speeches commemorating India’s 75th Republic Day. The program ended with Certificate distribution for volunteers and kids. The Young Scholar Program will be an annual program to be run at IMT Hyderabad. As part of its community connect initiatives, IMT Hyderabad has been organizing several programs including Health camps, Financial literacy camps, Computer camps for neighbouring communities.