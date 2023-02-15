Intermediate practical exams from today in Telangana

Hyderabad: The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses for the intermediate second year students are set to commence from Wednesday. The examinations will be conducted in two sessions i.e., from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm till March 2.



The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has directed all the junior colleges to issue hall tickets to students without pressuring them on payment of college fee.

Following the practical examinations, the Board will be holding the Ethics and Human Values examination on March 4 and Environmental Education examination on March 6. Both the exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March, are scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 4.