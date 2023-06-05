ITH retained its place in the Top 10 in NIRF-Engineering, Top-15 in NIRF-Overall & IITH excelled in NIRF-Innovation Ranking, bagging Rank#3

Hyderabad, Jun 05, 2023: National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, released the eighth edition of the most-awaited National Institutional rankings on June 05, 2023. IIT Hyderabad has retained its overall NIRF Ranking at 14. For the 8th consecutive year, IITH has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks (Rank #8) among the technical institutes in the country and as the best among the second-generation IITs. This year IITH is ranked #3 in NIRF-Innovation (Erstwhile ARIIA- Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements).

Expressing his delight at this attainment, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Today, IITH is a brand of its own and has been able to attract a pool of highly talented students and faculty members to invent & innovate in technology for humanity and make IITH ‘A Dream Destination for every Academician, Researcher & Industry’.

This achievement is merely due to the unconditional and unparalleled commitment of the students, staff, faculty members and, more importantly, our alumni. I would also like to place on record our gratitude for the support and trust of the Ministry of Education that has facilitated our growth. With new interdisciplinary & industry-centric academic programs that are the need of the hour and in line with the NEP-2020 at IITH, I am sure this is just a milestone reached. With the support of such an energetic and enthusiastic team, we will create newer benchmarks in Innovating & Inventing in Technology for Humanity (IITH).”