JAIN Online to host a webinar on “Emerging Career Opportunities for Undergraduates in Marketing”

Hyderabad: JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), will organize the upcoming webinar on "Emerging Career Opportunities for Undergraduates in Marketing in 2024," in collaboration with Learn.Online. Learn.Online is an online education platform that helps learners pick online degrees, diplomas, or certifications from the best Universities across the globe. The webinar is scheduled to take place on 16th March, 2024, from 5:00 PM onwards. Interested participants can register for the webinar at https://forms.gle/cqhSAN9eFBdy2z3x9



The webinar aims to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of marketing by delving into evolving career paths within marketing which will equip undergraduates with insights into emerging job roles, industry trends, and skill requirements, empowering them to make informed decisions and pursue relevant opportunities in the dynamic field of marketing.

Kishore, a distinguished Digital Marketing Expert and Co-founder at Stock Byte, as well as CEO of SMI, will be hosting the event. With over 18 years of experience in Marketing & Finance, including stints at globally reputed companies such as Reliance, GE, and Indiabulls, Kishore is a uniquely experienced personality to provide valuable insights about the industry.

During the webinar, Kishore will discuss the scope of job opportunities in marketing in 2024, the role of higher education in shaping long-term careers, and present current market trends and industry expectations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with the speaker during the live Q&A session.