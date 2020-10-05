JEE advanced results 2020 released today

JEE advanced results 2020 have been released today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the results @jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, the final keys have also been released. Around 1,50,838 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 43,204 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokriyal congratulated the qualified candidates of JEE advanced exam. He took to Twitter and said, "Of total 1,50,838 candidates appeared, 43,204 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females."

How to check JEE advanced 2020 results?

Visit the official website

Click on JEE advanced 2020 result

Enter login credentials

Download the results and take a print out for future reference