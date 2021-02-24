JEE (Main) held without any glitch on Day 1

Hyderabad: The first day of JEE (Main)-2021 was held without any glitch following strict Covid guidelines.

Barring seven questions, the Mathematics 2 A paper was easy, says Viswesh, a student who attended the first shift of the first day of the Joint Engineering Entrance (Main)-2021 test held here on Tuesday.

Four to five students were allowed into the examination halls at a time to ensure that social distancing was maintained. The students were asked to take their allocated computer terminal, which was sanitized as part of the Covid guidelines.

Speaking to The Hans India, Viswesh, along with his friends who have come to LB Nagar examination centre, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made at the examination centre. The B Arch and B Plan papers of 2A and 2B were held here.

He said that out of a total number of 10 questions in the mathematics section, students were asked to answer any of the five. Similarly, aptitude and drawing, besides, planning related questions comprise the other two sections in the examination, he added.

Sai Teja, another candidate, said that though the choice given in the mathematics was welcome, the questions can be described as easy to moderate. But he found that when compared to vector algebra and coordinate geometry, the numerical questions were easy.

N Anusha, who preferred to appear for both B Arch and B Plan has found that only four questions were difficult in the mathematics section. On the whole, over 50 per cent of questions were easy to answer. One needs to make a little effort to answer the remaining questions.

Overall, the mathematics question paper is easy, she added. In general aptitude and current affairs sections several questions were repeat from the previous years, particularly, from the 2018 examination. That made answering easy, said some students.

For, Sai Teja, Anusha and several of their friends appearing for both the streams, the general aptitude of about 13 to 16 questions required some effort. About 5 to 7 questions were difficult.

However, about 25 questions could be answered easily with reasonable preparation. However, the candidates were of the view that since the question paper was easy, it might make the cut-off marks high.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made as per the guidelines for examination of B Tech scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The centre is holding the JEE (Main)-2021 for B Tech and BE till February 26, in the forenoon and afternoon sessions. In each session 250 candidates will be accommodated at the Centre, said an official of the examination centre.