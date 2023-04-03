JEE Mains 2023: NTA releases City Intimation letters for second session exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Letters for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2023 Second Session exams to be conducted for admission in IIT, NIT, IIIT and other national educational institutions. NTA advised students to visit website https:// jeemain.nta.nic.in/'. Main second session online exams will be held from 6th to 12th of this month.



These exams will be held in 290 cities across the country and 24 cities abroad. NTA has set up exam centers in 25 towns in AP. NTA releases these city intimation letters in advance to inform the students in which city they will appear for the exam. These arrangements have been made so that the students can visit the respective centers in advance and reach on time on the exam day without any problems.

Students can download city intimation letters from the website by entering their application number and date of birth. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centers with these letters and admit cards are issued for entry into the examination centre. The NTA asked students to contact on phone number 011-40759000 or [email protected] if there are any hassles for downloading.