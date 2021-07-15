Junior secretariat assistants jobs at IICT
Tarnaka: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), here, has invited applications from candidates for appointment as junior secretariat assistants.
The number of posts is: JS Assistant (general) 8, JS Assistant (finance and accounts) and JSA (S and P) 5 each. The monthly pay will be Rs.29,000.
The age limit of candidates should be 28 years. The selection will be on basis of short-listing, written exam, and typewriting test.
Applications can be sent online/offline, to: Recruitment Section, CSIR IICT, Uppal Road, Tarnaka, Hyderabad-500007. The last date for online applications is August 8. The date for sending hard copies is August 23. For more details website:https://iictindia.org can be accessed.