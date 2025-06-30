  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 – First Time & Re-Entrance Result Date and How to Check

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 – First Time & Re-Entrance Result Date and How to Check
x

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 – First Time & Re-Entrance Result Date and How to Check

Highlights

Get the latest update on Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 for first-time and re-entrance students. Learn the expected result date and step-by-step guide to check your Class 12 results online at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka board has not announced the results for the Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 3 held from June 9 to June 20. Students who took the exam for the first time or as a re-entrance can check their results soon on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Last year, the results were declared on July 16. To see the result:

Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on ‘PUC II Exam Three Result 2025’

Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, Arts)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick