Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 – First Time & Re-Entrance Result Date and How to Check

The Karnataka board has not announced the results for the Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 3 held from June 9 to June 20. Students who took the exam for the first time or as a re-entrance can check their results soon on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Last year, the results were declared on July 16. To see the result:

Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on ‘PUC II Exam Three Result 2025’

Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, Arts)