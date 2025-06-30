Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 – First Time & Re-Entrance Result Date and How to Check

Live
Highlights
Get the latest update on Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 for first-time and re-entrance students. Learn the expected result date and step-by-step guide to check your Class 12 results online at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka board has not announced the results for the Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 3 held from June 9 to June 20. Students who took the exam for the first time or as a re-entrance can check their results soon on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Last year, the results were declared on July 16. To see the result:
Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Click on ‘PUC II Exam Three Result 2025’
Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, Arts)
