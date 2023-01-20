Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates Announced

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the exam dates for its 2023 Non-Teaching Recruitment. The notice, which was released on January 20, 2023, is available on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. As per the notice, the exam for the Non-Teaching posts through Direct Recruitment will begin on February 7, 2023 and end on March 6, 2023. The exam for the post of Assistant Commissioner will take place on February 7, the Principal post on February 8, and Vice Principal and PRT on February 9. TGT exams will be held from February 12-14, PGT from Feb 16 to 20, Finance Officer, AE (Civil) and Hindi Translator on February 20, PRT on February 21-28, Jr Secretariat Assistant from March 1-5, Stenographer Grade II on March 5 and Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat on March 6. Candidates can check the exam dates and other details from the notice available on the KVS website. The admit card for the Non-Teaching post will be issued at a later date.