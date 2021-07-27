Kerala University Released Admit Cards For The Post Graduate Entrance Exams

The admit card for the postgraduate entrance examination has been published by Kerala University. The students who hadapplied for the PG entrance exam should go to keralauniversity.ac.in to get their hall passes.

According to Kerala University's schedule, the PG admission tests will begin on August 1 and will last till August 6. The official website also has the timetable for the PG entrance exams.

Several Guidelines have been issued due to the pandemic, and every candidate has to follow the rules as per the government. The Covid Protocol must be properly enforced while conducting the exams. To avoid crowding at the gates, and to maintain social distancing,candidates must arrive at least one hour prior to the start of the examination. Those students who will fail to manage the time of commencement and will arrive over half an hour after the previously defined schedulewill not be permitted to the examination venue. While students willnot be permitted to leave theexamination center half an hour before the scheduled end time. It is forbidden for candidates to write their names on any portion of the answer book. In the examination hall, cell phones are strictly prohibited and students during the examsin the examination hallmust wear a face mask as it's mandatory.

