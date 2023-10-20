KLH Hyderabad Campus Organizes AVINYA 2023: A Fusion of Technology and Culture

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad Campus of KL Deemed to be University proudly inaugurated the much-anticipated AVINYA 2023, an annual techno-cultural fest at its Aziz Nagar campus. This two-day student-driven extravaganza, will be held between 19th and 20th October, promises a unique fusion of technology and culture, offering a truly enriching experience for participants. It is aimed at extending a unique opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds to learn, compete and network.

AVINYA 2023 serves as a dynamic platform to showcase cutting-edge technological advancements and innovations by students. Participants will immerse themselves in a variety of engaging activities, including Melt & Mold Mastery, Soldering workshops, Flash Code challenges, Image classification competitions, Circuit-a-thon, DJ Nights, and more. The star-studded night will also be graced by popular Tollywood actors and eminent personalities.

The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony was Dr. S. Manikandan Iyer, CEO/Managing Director at Pentagon Rugged Systems India Pvt. Ltd. He encouraged students to continue learning and upgrading their skills for advancement, creativity and creating value-adding contributions.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, said that “this fest transcended boundaries for students to explore the latest technological advancements and celebrate diversity. It is an event that not only promoted innovation but also created lasting memories. Our students have once again proven their mettle, and we're proud to host such fests across our campuses to provide platform for them to harness skills and talent. Avinya stands as a testament to the limitless potential of students, and we look forward to many more editions of this extraordinary festival.”

The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony featuring speeches by distinguished guests and dignitaries. The Technical Day, known as REVELATION 2.0, offered participants a wide array of technical events, workshops, and competitions, including Data Processing Challenge, Basic Circuit building, Circuit-a-thon, Debug the bug, Smart Idea Hackathon, Web Development, Image classification Challenge, Soldering workshop, and more. The closing ceremony is scheduled to feature music performances, dance acts, comedy skits, and DJ night, along with the visits from Tollywood actors including Mr. Sunil and more to wrap up the eventful day on October 20th.

Sharing his experience, student Goutham Shankar R from B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering remarked, "This fest has been a memorable journey of exploration for me as a participant. I've been inspired, challenged, and amazed by the energy embodied during participation. It's more than just a fest; it's an experience that pushes boundaries, ignites curiosity, and make friends from all over. The exposure has broadened my horizons and left me with cherished memories. I enjoyed competing as well as learning and expanding my network."

Another student Soniya from B.Tech AI & DS program, who is also in the organizing committee expressed her thrill, saying, "Being part of the organizing committee has been a remarkable adventure. Working tirelessly behind the scenes with a dedicated team of peers has been a gratifying experience. This event represents the culmination of our collective effort and the guidance of our mentors. Together, we have worked towards a common goal, and I take pride in contributing to an event that will leave a lasting impact on everyone involved."

Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH campus and Convenor of the event Dr. K Srinivasa, along with faculty members and students, ensured the smooth and successful execution of the events.